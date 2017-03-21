Marcolini firmó convenio para la construcción del Parque Fotovoltaico en Alvear Compartir en Whatsapp

El Parque Termosolar, en un terreno de 850 has que posee el Municipio en La Marzolina.

Marcolini junto a las autoridades de Gigawatt Global, recorren el predio donde se construirá la planta.
Este jueves, el intendente de General Alvear, Lic. Walther Marcolini recibió la comitiva compuesta por directivos israelíes y holandeses de Gigawatt Global, entre ellos su a Presidente Yosef Abramowitz, tres veces nominado al Nobel de la Paz, para firmar el contrato para la construcción de un Parque Fotovoltaico que producirá 100mw por día. También asistió de Gigawatt Global el Director Donald Rabinowitz y el representante en Argentina Dr. Fernando Gersberg, el Ingeniero Leonel Ledesma de Ledesma Petro Energía; del Gobierno de Mendoza el Ministro de Economía, Infraestructura y Energía Enrique Vaquié, el Ingeniero Pablo Magistocchi Director de Energía de la Subsecretaría de Energía.

Tras la conferencia de prensa, las autoridades recorrieron la zona donde se construirá el Parque Termosolar, en un terreno de 850 has que posee el Municipio en La Marzolina, para finalmente dirigirse al Concejo Deliberante donde el presidente de Gigawatt Global Yosef Abramowitz fue reconocido como visitante ilustre del Departamento mediante resolución municipal, brindándose además una distinción honorífica al otorgarle las llaves de la Ciudad.

Marcolini distingue con la llave de la ciudad a Yosef Abramowitz.
De la firma del Contrato de inicio de obra de la Planta de energía fotovoltaica más grande de Argentina: Yosef Abramowitz, Fernando Gersberg, Leonel Ledesma, Pablo Magistocchi representante de la Empresa mendocina de Energía EME SAPEM y Whalter Marcolini representando a EMIXA SAPEM, Empresa Mixta de Alvear.

La inversión total del proyecto es de 740 millones de dólares, los cuales se dividen en 220 millones de dólares para el parque Fotovoltaico y 520 para el Parque Termosolar.

En la inversión está incluida la obra de tendido eléctrico para cerrar el anillado que permite incorporar la energía producida por este proyecto al Sistema Argentino de Interconexión -SADI-, logrando de esta manera que General Alvear solucione problemas energéticos que datan de 40 años.

