Un niño fue hallado colgando de una soga en su cucheta Compartir en Whatsapp

El pequeño tiene 11 años y permanece internado en estado crítico. Sucedió en Maipú, Mendoza.

El niño permanece internado en el Hospital Humberto Notti.
El niño permanece internado en el Hospital Humberto Notti.

Con más interrogantes que aciertos, la justicia investiga las instancias que llevaron a un niño de solo 11 años, ha intentar quitarse la vida esta semana en el departamento de Maipú. Si bien el hecho tuvo lugar el último lunes, se conoció en las últimas horas en instancias de la investigación, mientras los médicos realizan esfuerzos denodados para salvar la vida del pequeño internado en el Área de Terapia Intensiva Pediátrica del Hospital Notti. El hecho sucedió el lunes cerca de las 21:30 hs, cuando el concubino de la madre del niño lo halló colgando de una soga que había atado en la parte superior de su cucheta y ante los gritos desesperados, fue un vecino quien ayudó al hombre a bajar al niño que fue trasladado a toda prisa en un vehículo particular hasta el Hospital Metraux, donde los médicos lograron estabilizarlo y lo derivaron de urgencia al Hospital Notti donde permanece internado en estado crítico.

El pequeño cuya identidad se reserva por la instancia de menor, es descripto por sus vecinos como alegre y con coportamientos “normales”, aunque la internación de su madre que presuntamente debe ser sometida a un trasplante lo ha afectado en forma notoria, según detallaron familiares cercanos.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

71 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *