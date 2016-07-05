CARTA a #MauricioMacri
Estimado Presidente. Voy permitirme, darle una fantástica idea para una verdadera reparación histórica a los argentinos. Según los medios de comunicación el fiscal Guillermo Marijuan, manifestó que los bienes de Lázaro Báez sumaban $749 MILLONES DE PESOS (fuente: perfil e infobae etc).
He escuchado hasta el hartazgo que ese dinero es de ´TODOS LOS ARGENTINOS, entonces se me ocurre lo siguiente. Supongamos que le terminamos embargando una parte de los bienes..pongamos un número, que tal 440 MILLONES ? si somos 44 millones de Argentinos y la cuenta no me falla (la hice fácil porque no me entraba el numerito en la calculadora), le tocaría sin distinción de clase social, ni edad, ni partido político, entran TODOS, algo así como 10 millones de pesos para cada uno.(teniendo en cuenta que una familia tipo es de 4 personas son 40 palos por familia) No me diga, ya se dió cuenta #pobrezacero en un segundo…
Pero no termina ahí, porque seguramente cada familia comenzará a gastar o invertir sus millones de acuerdo a sus necesidades, adquiriendo su primer vivienda (con lo que se reactivaría la construcción), comprando un automóvil (con lo que se reactivaría la industria automotriz y autopartes), los que ya tienen auto y casa, podrían viajar (reactivando el turismo), o gastar su dinero en compra de bienes de uso (reactivando el comercio), otros invertirían en acciones o plazo fijo, aumentando los depósitos en los bancos, con lo que se bajarían las tasas de interés, los dueños de Pymes podrían re invertir en sus emprendimientos y se crearían nuevos creando nuevos puestos de trabajo), etc, etc, etc, que le parece señor Presidente?
Al reactivarse toda la actividad económica y además el consumo, se pagarían mas impuestos, con lo cual el estado seguiría recaudando, la verdad no le veo fisura, es tan genial la idea que me da miedo. No sé, Ustéd que está rodeado de estudiados, péguele una revisadita, por ahi nos salvamos todos.
Saludos y que se mejore de la rodilla.
Por: Tino (carta lector)
Si y los de la minima , como pagamos las cosas, para SEPTIEMBRE TENDREMOS UNA ALEGRÍA?
combata el hambre y la pobreza: còmase a un pobre!!
como un jubilado que cobra $10000 puede pagar una boleta de gas de $4000 ???
Me gustaría q me contestes. Gracias !!@@
Tranqui ya te va a contestar ja ja
Tenes toda la razón estoy recaliente
Q pasa Macri q no te devuelven lo de ganancias .Están poniendo muchos trabas. Si yo pague me gustaría q me devuelvan lo que es mío .
