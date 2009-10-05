Buscan dar mayor celeridad al proceso de Jury de enjuiciamiento Compartir en Whatsapp

JURYLa decisión surgió luego de un nuevo encuentro entre los representantes de los tres poderes del Estado. Se prevén sanciones intermedias y el perfeccionamiento de trámites procesales. El 19 de octubre se realizará un nuevo encuentro para avanzar en la modificación de la ley de jury.

En el salón de acuerdos del tercer piso de Casa de Gobierno, el ministro de Gobierno, Justicia y Derechos Humanos, Mario Adaro; el subsecretario de Justicia, Sebastián Godoy Lemos; el presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia, Jorge Nanclares; el procurador de la Corte, Rodolfo González, y legisladores provinciales, se reunieron con el objetivo de avanzar en el proyecto que busca  reformar la Ley 4.970 sobre el jury de enjuiciamiento de magistrados y funcionarios. El proyecto surge de una iniciativa conjunta de los poderes Ejecutivo, Legislativo y Judicial.

El ministro Mario Adaro manifestó que la decisión es seguir avanzando para lograr las modificaciones que sean necesarias en la ley. Agregó que se está frente “a un gran avance, porque antes el jury solo absolvía, removía o constituía a un juez. Hoy hemos previsto la posibilidad de que se puedan aplicar apercibimientos o generar inhabilitaciones para concursar otro cargo”.

De acuerdo a lo explicado por Adaro, el proyecto busca dar mayor ejecutividad al jury y adecuarlo a los problemas actuales.

El presidente de la Suprema Corte, Jorge Nanclares, indicó que se han perfeccionado en el proyecto algunos trámites procesales que hasta ahora suponen una dificultad. El 19 de octubre se realizará un nuevo encuentro para avanzar en la modificación de la ley de jury.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

242 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *