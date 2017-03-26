Se capacitarán a 200 internos del Complejo Penitenciario Almafuerte. El ministro de Gobierno, Mario Adaro, anunció la constitución de una empresa mixta que garantice la fuente de trabajo a quienes queden libres tras el cumplimiento de la condena.
“Trabajando para la Libertad” es un programa organizado por el Penal de Almafuerte con el objetivo de instruir a 200 internos mediante la adquisición de herramientas y habilidades básicas para el desempeño laboral.
Actualmente, de los 600 internos alojados en el penal Almafuerte, 300 estudian o trabajan y 100 se encuentran abocados a tareas productivas y de mantenimiento.
Este programa está dirigido a aquellos que no realizan ningún tipo de actividad, con lo que se procura que el cien por ciento de la población penal realice en actividades productivas.
El Ministerio de Gobierno, Justicia y Derechos Humanos da cumplimiento de esta manera a la Ley 24.660 que regula el procedimiento destinado a lograr modificaciones de conducta y de hábitos en el penado. Al respecto el ministro Mario Adaro afirmó: “El trabajo es la única herramienta de inclusión y pretendemos que puedan estar formados para que tengan una opción cuando recuperen la libertad”,
Esta iniciativa permitirá capacitar a los internos en oficios específicos, ayudarlos a incorporar experiencias de trabajo y enseñarles a utilizar adecuadamente las maquinarias y los elementos propios de cada actividad. El objetivo es lograr que el 85 % de la población penitenciaria adquiera un oficio antes de fin de año.
Durante el acto que tuvo lugar en los talleres del Penal, el ministro de Gobierno señaló que el trabajo es parte de la reinserción social. “Por esta razón -dijo- se está trabajando en la modificación de una ley que posibilite la constitución de una empresa mixta que permita garantizar la fuente de trabajo a aquellos que cumplan la condena por el delito que han cometido. De esta manera, los internos podrán aportar dinero a sus familias, con un ingreso digno”.
También participaron de la actividad el subsecretario de Justicia y Derechos Humanos, Sebastián Godoy Lemos, y el director del Complejo Penitenciario Almafuerte, Sebastián Sarmiento, internos de la penitenciaría y los docentes que estarán a cargo de los cursos.
El director de Almafuerte informó que en esta primera etapa, maestros del servicio penitenciario capacitarán en aspectos introductorios a doscientos internos. Esta capacitación será rotativa, se impartirán todas las especialidades y luego se les permitirá profundizar una de ellas. Al finalizar se les otorgarán certificados.
Los internos recibirán conocimientos básicos de: carpintería, tornería, mimbrería, lustrado de muebles, higiene y seguridad laboral, electricidad, reciclado de papel, tapicería, herrería, instalación domiciliaria de agua, cloaca y gas, artesanías e informática.
898 COMENTARIOS
