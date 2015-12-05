“Vamos a ser una oposición constructiva, vamos a dialogar porque perdimos las elecciones pero no las convicciones. No vamos a poner palos en la rueda, y cuando tengamos discrepancias vamos a debatir y explicar el por qué”, adelantó Recalde en declaraciones formuladas en AM 750.
Recordó que en la jornada de ayer, en la Cámara de Diputados, propusieron que el presidente pertenezca a la alianza Cambiemos “porque no ignoramos la realidad” y consideró que en el encuentro hubo mucha “cordialidad y compañerismo”.
Sobre el futuro del peronismo dijo que la “conductora es Cristina Fernández de Kirchner” y resaltó la figura del gobernador de la Provincia de Buenos Aires, Daniel Scioli quien “merece todo nuestro respaldo y respeto”.
Recalde también se pronunció sobre la creación de una comisión bicameral que permitirá investigar la complicidad empresarial en la última dictadura en momentos en que se conoce que la mayoría de los futuros funcionarios de los distintos gabinetes provienen del sector privado.
“Somos mayoría legislativa en el Senado y cumplimos las leyes, así que espero que el Gobierno también lo haga. La comisión está enmarcada en una ley de la Nación y constitucionalistas que normalmente asesoran a la oposición, o al menos, no nos ayudan a nosotros, ya se expresaron en favor de la constitucionalidad de esa ley”, resaltó.
El especialista en derecho laboral también expresó su “preocupación” respecto a “esto de atar las paritarias libres al crecimiento de la economía” tal como expresó el futuro ministro de Trabajo, Jorge Triaca.
No obstante, destacó la “unión de los trabajadores” y sostuvo que “es la dirigencia” la que está disociada.
370 COMENTARIOS
