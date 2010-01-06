“Creemos firmemente que el presidente del Banco Central debería con su renuncia, contribuir a preservar la estabilidad del sistema por la que tanto ha trabajado”, indica la entidad que nuclea a los bancos privados en un comunicado. Y subraya que “no es tiempo de extremar posiciones”. El texto completo .
La Asociación de Bancos Privados de Capital Argentino (ADEBA), solicitó hoy la renuncia del presidente del Banco Central, Martín Redrado.
Mediante un comunicado emitido hoy, la entidad señala que “no es tiempo de extremar posiciones. El sistema financiero se ha comportado de manera muy equilibrada durante la crisis y el público así lo ha reconocido, manteniendo sus depósitos y conservando la confianza en el sistema”.
“Creemos firmemente -dice el comunicado- que el Presidente del BCRA debería tener en cuenta esta realidad y, con su renuncia, contribuir a preservar la estabilidad del sistema por la que tanto ha trabajado”.
“Ningún interés, personal o corporativo, es superior al interés de la Nación. Esta es la premisa que debe orientar nuestras acciones, y confiamos en que los protagonistas de esta hora sabrán actuar de acuerdo a la misma”, indica el comunicado la entidad que nuclea a los bancos privados.
ADEBA se manifestó además en defensa de la institucionalidad y de la estabilidad del sistema financiero y señala su apoyo a la sanción del decreto del Poder Ejecutivo Nacional que crea el Fondo del Bicentenario.
“Creemos firmemente -asegura el documento- que el mencionado Fondo contribuirá a la reducción del riesgo país, y con ello se darán las condiciones para un mejor funcionamiento del mercado financiero, haciendo posible la disminución de las tasas de interés y el consecuente incremento de la demanda de crédito para el consumo y la inversión”.
