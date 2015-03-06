Desde el municipio y el Consejo Departamental de la Mujer, invitan a todas las mujeres del departamento a disfrutar de una mañana diferente en la Plaza Departamental con diversas actividades.
La idea es compartir una mateada comunitaria y debatir acerca de la temática ”Defensa de los Derechos de las Mujeres”.
La cita se dará el próximo lunes 9 de marzo a partir de las 11hs en la Plaza Departamental de Luján.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
34 COMENTARIOS
