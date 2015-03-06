Luján celebrará el Día de la Mujer con una ‘Mateada’ Compartir en Whatsapp

madre-e-hijaDesde el municipio y el Consejo Departamental de la Mujer, invitan a todas las mujeres del departamento a disfrutar de una mañana diferente en la Plaza Departamental con diversas actividades.

La idea es compartir una mateada comunitaria y debatir acerca de la temática ”Defensa de los Derechos de las Mujeres”.

La cita se dará el próximo lunes 9 de marzo a partir de las 11hs en la Plaza Departamental de Luján.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

34 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *