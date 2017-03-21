¿De que hablaron Urtubey y los intendentes peronistas de Mendoza? Compartir en Whatsapp

Félix y Bermejo, dos de los candidatos a la presidencia del PJ provincial, se sentaron en la mesa del salteño.

Urtubey junto a dirigentes mendocinos del PJ.
Urtubey junto a dirigentes mendocinos del PJ.

Durante este fin de semana, el gobernador de Salta, Juan Manuel Urtubey, se reunió en el Park Hyatt con los intendentes Emir Félix (San Rafael), Jorge Omar Giménez (San Martín) Alejandro Bermejo (Maipú), Roberto Righi (Lavalle), Martín Aveiro (Tunuyán), Sergio Salgado (Santa Rosa), el diputado nacional Rubén Miranda y los dirigentes Jorge Tanús, Patricia Fadel, Eduardo Bauza y Daniel Alonso se reunieron de cara al reordenamiento del PJ a nivel nacional.

“Dentro del peronismo debemos tratar de contener a todos los sectores que pueden expresarse con la sociedad, pero falta mucho para hablar de candidaturas”, aseveró el salteño.

“Hay que garantizar la renovación de la dirigencia. Si nosotros seguimos haciendo lo mismo, diciendo lo mismo, y con la misma gente, no podemos esperar un resultado diferente, en función a la lógica y al sentido común, así que en ese marco, esperamos que podamos tener esa renovación”, expresó el dirigente respaldando las pretenciones de los hermanos Félix por ejemplo, que se anotan para conducir el PJ en Mendoza.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

822 COMENTARIOS