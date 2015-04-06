El conjunto dirigido por Marcelo Gallardo se impuso por 1 a 0 en Núñez e igualó en las posiciones al equipo de Edgardo Bauza. El gol millonario lo convirtió Carlos Sánchez en el segundo tiempo
River Plate venció a San Lorenzo 1-0, de local en el estadio Monumental, y se acomodó en las posiciones del Campeonato 2015 de Primera División en un partido correspondiente a la octava fecha.
El mediocampista uruguayo Carlos Sánchez anotó el gol de River, a los 3 minutos de la segunda parte y mantuvo su racha ante San Lorenzo, al que le marcó en los últimos tres partidos entre ambos equipos.
Con el triunfo, River, que se mantiene invicto en el torneo con cinco triunfos y tres empates, sumó 18 unidades y alcanzó en la punta a su rival y Rosario Central.
El equipo de Marcelo Gallardo lo ganó porque aprovechó la primera jugada clara que contó y se supo defender sin complicaciones ante un tibio San Lorenzo, que pecó de conservador y se terminó yendo con las manos vacías.
El primer tiempo fue sumamente aburrido. El conjunto local manejó la pelota y ocupó mejor los espacios en la cancha, pero no lo pudo plasmar en ofensiva. No contó con un situación de peligro en toda la etapa. Mientras que su rival se dedicó a defender y a atacar por medio de réplicas a partir de su único delantero, Mauro Matos.
En el comienzo de la segunda parte, River consiguió rápido el gol y de esa forma alcanzó la tranquilidad para manejar el partido.
A los 3m. el zurdo Rojas se desprendió por izquierda, envió el centro de ‘memoria’ y apareció en soledad el uruguayo Sánchez para marcar el gol.
Después de la ventaja, el DT Gallardo decidió meter en campo a Gonzalo Martínez y el mediocampista, que regresaba de una lesión, fue fundamental para manejar la pelota. De esa manera supo manejar los ritmos del encuentro hasta el final.
San Lorenzo, del otro lado, intentó alcanzar la igualdad a partir del ingreso de Martín Cauteruccio en la delantera para acompañar a Matos y de Leandro Romagnoli para darle más fútbol y peso ofensivo. Pero pareció que ya era tarde.
Sin embargo, el equipo que dirige Edgardo Bauza tuvo su chance a los 44 minutos, después de una gran jugada de Romagnoli, que eliminó a tres defensores y habilitó a Emmanuel Mas por izquierda, que envió el centro y Héctor Villalba, en soledad, definió de derecha: el arquero Barovero, con el pecho, salvó el triunfo de su equipo.
River ganó bien y extendió su ‘paternidad’ con San Lorenzo en enfrentamientos entre ambos con una estadística a favor que comprende 71 partidos ganados, 50 perdidos y 68 empates.
