En tanto otras tres personas resultaron heridas.
Una mujer de 36 años cuya identidad no trascendió, murió este domingo por la noche, tras volcar sobre la Ruta 86 en el departamento de Luján de Cuyo. El siniestro vial, tuvo lugar a unos dos kilómetros de la Ruta 15, en la zona conocida como La Picada.
En tanto, otras tres personas resultaron heridas.
Ampliaremos..
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
18 COMENTARIOS
