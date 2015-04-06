Una mujer murió tras volcar en Luján Compartir en Whatsapp

En tanto otras tres personas resultaron heridas.

La víctima murió en el lugar.

Una mujer de 36 años cuya identidad no trascendió, murió este domingo por la noche, tras volcar sobre la Ruta 86 en el departamento de Luján de Cuyo. El siniestro vial, tuvo lugar a unos dos kilómetros de la Ruta 15, en la zona conocida como La Picada.

En tanto, otras tres personas resultaron heridas.

Ampliaremos..

