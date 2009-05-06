El ministro de Justicia volvió a embestir contra el candidato por Unión-PRO. Afirmó que el diputado “faltó al 61% de las votaciones en el 2006, al 76% en el 2007 y 82% en el 2008”. Irónico, disparó: “Eso es testimonial”. Además, se encargó de recordar la supuesta vinculación del empresario con uno de los detenidos por la ruta de la efedrina.

El ministro de Justicia, Seguridad y Derechos Humanos, Aníbal Fernández, dijo hoy que el candidato a diputado por Unión-Pro, Francisco de Narváez, “no va a laburar” al Congreso de la Nación y consideró que “eso es burlarse de la gente”.

“De Narváez no va a trabajar al Congreso. No trabaja. En el 2006 faltó al 61 por ciento de las votaciones, en el 2007 faltó al 76 por ciento y en el 2008 faltó al 82 por ciento. No va a laburar”, sostuvo Aníbal Fernández a Radio 10.

Según el ministro, “que un hombre se gaste 40 millones de mangos en una campaña, que pague 4 mil pesos el segundo durante la novela Valientes de Canal 13, es llamativo”.

“Eso es testimonial, eso es burlarse de la gente, presentarse a una elección para no ir a laburar”, consideró.

Recordó que la última vez que De Narváez habló en la Cámara de Diputados fue el 19 de julio de 2006 para plantear una cuestión de privilegio contra el diputado kirchnerista Carlos Kunkel, y concluyó que el empresario “no existe en la Cámara”.

Fernández fustigó también a De Narváez por haber hablado de Néstor “Kirchner y sus secuaces” y añadió: “Porqué no habla él de sus secuaces, con los que hablaba por teléfono como (el rey de la efedrina, Mario) Segovia, o que se lo explique al juez”.

Se refirió así a la causa por presunto tráfico de efedrina en la que se vinculó a De Narvaéz, que tramita el juez federal de Zárate-Campana, Federico Faggionato Márquez.

Por otra parte, consultado sobre la posibilidad de que la actriz Andrea del Boca sea candidata del oficialismo, dijo que desconocía esa idea, pero señaló que “no hay nada que la invalide” para presentarse en las elecciones del 28 de junio.

El funcionario remarcó que la actriz “hizo su definición como peronista y marcó la cancha de que está formando parte de un proyecto, independientemente de que forme parte de las listas o no”.

“Las veces que la he escuchado hablar nunca dijo tonterías. A veces escucho a algunos diputados decir unas cosas que les sobra paño para poder participar” de las discusiones en el Congreso, concluyó Aníbal Fernández.