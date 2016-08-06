Las tareas de limpieza que se realizan periódicamente en nuestros hermosos lugares turísticos, parecen no bastar para mantener todo limpio.
Muchas personas todavía no toman conciencia de la contaminación que provoca arrojar desperdicios en espacios verdes y espejos de agua, generando basura y quitándole la belleza a nuestros paisajes.
Acostumbrados a recorrer las aguas del Río Atuel, casi a diario, los jóvenes que bajan desde la empresa de rafting hasta el Bar Agata en Valle Grande, se encuentran con un triste y “repetido” panorama: UNA GRAN CANTIDAD DE BASURA Y DESPERDICIOS POR TODAS PARTES.
“Nos entristeció mucho ver tanta basura. Tanta falta de conciencia de la gente en no cuidar el medio ambiente“, nos expresó uno de los muchachos.
Apenados por la situación, Pablo Perrielo, Nicolás Blanquez, Juan Baldone, Gabriel Giménez, Roque Toledo, Facundo Trollano, Fabián Ortega, Agustín Lucero y Cris Anello, junto a la empresa Saint Josep, fueron quienes tomaron la iniciativa y decidieron realizar una limpieza del río y sus alrededores, dando un gran ejemplo, para que toda la sociedad tome conciencia y se comprometa a cuidar el ambiente.
Aportando su grano de arena, los chicos lograron limpiar todo ese tramo del cauce, y no fue poca la basura que lograron recolectar.
“LA BASURA NO SE VA SOLA. SI LA TRAJO ¡LLÉVESELA!”, es el lema que repiten. Esperemos que la comunidad se contagie e imite a estos jóvenes, quienes pusieron todo su esfuerzo y necesitan la colaboración de todos para que nuestros espacios naturales continúen LIMPIOS .
