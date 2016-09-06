¿Cuánto cuesta el libro de Vicky Xipoltakis? Compartir en Whatsapp

Alejada de los escándalos, la mediática lanzó “El grito de la victoria”, una biografía escrita por Lissandro Kaell

Xipolitakis_libroXipolitakis se animó a incursionar en el mundo editorial. El libro narra en once capítulos las distintas etapas de su vida

El fotógrafo y escritor Lissandro Kaell le propuso contar su historia en un libro hace un año. Finalmente, el proyecto se pudo concretar. Uno de los capítulos está dedicado a su vida amorosa. “Todos los hombres que pasaron por mi vida, me dejaron marcas”, aseguró la vedette.

En el libro, Vicky también narra con detalles el escándalo ocurrido en la cabina de una nave de Austral en junio pasado. Ella participó en las maniobras de despegue y fue procesada junto a los pilotos.

La vedette narra anécdotas de su infancia y el mal momento que pasó cuando sufrió anorexia. Este año, Xipolitakis decidió alejarse de los escándalos y comenzar una nueva etapa de su carrera

Además de esta biografía, ella se lanzó como empresaria y a través de una página web ofrece diversos servicios, brinda cursos y hasta vende productos.

Muchos medios estuvieron presentes en la presentación y ella firmó varios ejemplares. El libro cuesta $650.

