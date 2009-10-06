La empresa Autotransportes Iselín realiza desde ayer una prueba piloto en Argentina sobre la utilización de sistemas de control de pasajeros y transporte con el que busca brindar mayor seguridad a sus usuarios como a sus choferes, además de optimizar los servicios.
El sistema de control vehicular y de pasajeros incluye cámaras de video, GPS y seguimiento en tiempo real, es implementado como medida de seguridad en varias unidades de autotransporte la empresa sanrafaelina. Este sistema de tecnología de punta ya se utiliza como medida de seguridad en varios países como México, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Brasil y Guatemala entre otros.
A través del equipo instalado se puede identificar la ubicación de cada unidad, cuántas personas se movilizan, el kilometraje, y a qué velocidad va el chofer con un informe permanente.
Desde hace dos años la firma buscaba un equipamiento que le diera estas posibilidades, con la idea de que a la vez se puedan disminuir los índices de violencia y hechos delictivos que sufren los conductores de sus coches. “Encontramos todo lo que buscábamos en esta firma que es Optocontrol que es de Costa Rica, por eso hoy está su gerente y dos técnicos que están instalando los equipos en algunos de nuestras unidades”, explicó Néstor Ariel Gómez Barrientos, responsable de Recursos Humanos de la empresa Iselín.
El gerente de Ventas de la firma de Costa Rica, Miguel Torres, y su representante en Argentina, Miguel Ángel Lázaro, explicaron que este sistema ya funciona en 15.000 unidades de toda Latinoamérica y que en nuestro país se prueba en San Rafael.
A través del diálogo mantenido por Patricia Coria (móvil de LV4) con los representantes de la empresa, se pudo conocer que este sistema también prolonga la vida útil de los vehículos, ya que también puede detectar fallas mecánicas. Comentaron además que el sistema ha probado ser tan efectivo en Costa Rica que ha permitido a ese país que las personas mayores de 60 años puedan viajar sin abonar el pasaje.
Es importante destacar que el sistema es adapatble al habitáculo de un autómovil común, por lo que podría se utilizado en vehículos de transporte de pasajeros como taxis o remises. Son más de 10 los países que lo están utilizando, en Argentina, San Rafael es el primer lugar donde se implementa a modo de prueba piloto.
Que inteligentes son nuestros politicos… con la mitad de la inversión y la mitad de tiempo haciamos lo mismo y les dabamos trabajo a diferentes empresas del medio. Un aplauso por favor!!!