Practicaba esquí acuático cuando sufrió el accidente. Debió ser trasladado en helicóptero.
Un joven de 27 años identificado como Cristian Borgia, resultó gravemente herido este domingo al sufrir un profuso corte con la hélice de una lancha cuando practicaba esquí acuático en el dique El Carrizal, ubicado en el curso medio superior del río Tunuyán.
Según fuentes policiales, Borgia aprovechaba las altas temperaturas para practicar esquí acuático, cuando por causas que se investigan, cayó al agua sufriendo una profusa herida en la región lumbar sacro derecho.
Rápidamente auxiliado por el servicio del SEC, el joven fue trasladado en helicóptero hasta el Hospital Central, donde fue intervenido quirúrgicamente.
Intervino en el hecho la Oficina Fiscal Nº 11 de Luján de Cuyo.
