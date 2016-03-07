En tanto varias rutas han resultado afectadas por la tormenta y se pide circular con máxima precaución.
Desde Vialidad Provincial se informó que logró habilitarse la Ruta 40 desde Pareditas hasta cruce con la Ruta 144, posibilitando una vía alternativa para unir por tierra el centro-norte provincial con los tres departamentos del Sur: San Rafael, General Alvear y Malargüe, luego que el tránsito por Ruta 143, quedara interrumpido por la caída de un puente a la altura de Paso de Las Carretas en el departamento de San Carlos.
En tanto, desde el organismo, solicitaron transitar con mucha precaución por Ruta 52 (Villavicencio-Uspallata),Ruta 89 (Potrerillos-Tupungato), Ruta 98 (Laguna del Diamante), Ruta 86 (Los Cerrilos, Tupungato) y Ruta 173 (circuito Valle Grande).
Mario Peñaloza y Cristian Kichito Blanco