Habilitaron la ruta 40 desde Pareditas hasta cruce con la ruta 144 Compartir en Whatsapp

En tanto varias rutas han resultado afectadas por la tormenta y se pide circular con máxima precaución.

Así quedó el puente afectado por las fuertes lluvias y crecidas / Gentileza.
Así quedó el puente afectado por las fuertes lluvias y crecidas / Gentileza.

Desde Vialidad Provincial se informó que logró habilitarse  la Ruta 40 desde Pareditas hasta cruce con la Ruta 144, posibilitando una vía alternativa para unir por tierra el centro-norte provincial con los tres departamentos del Sur: San Rafael, General Alvear y Malargüe, luego que el tránsito por Ruta 143, quedara interrumpido por la caída de un puente a la altura de Paso de Las Carretas en el departamento de San Carlos.

En tanto, desde el organismo, solicitaron transitar con mucha precaución por Ruta 52 (Villavicencio-Uspallata),Ruta 89 (Potrerillos-Tupungato),  Ruta 98 (Laguna del Diamante), Ruta 86 (Los Cerrilos, Tupungato) y Ruta 173 (circuito Valle Grande).

 

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

175 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *