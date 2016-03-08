Las fotos Hot de la Reina Giuliana Lucoski… Compartir en Whatsapp

En las últimas horas empezaron a circular fotos de la reina en bikini en una pileta.

 

Aparentemente, un mala leche, se pasó de listo e hizo un foto montaje donde aparece la cara de la reina en otro cuerpo.

Esto lo demuestran colegas del Diario El Sol con esté video que realizó Ezequiel Córdoba, especialista en multimedia.

