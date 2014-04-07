Michelle Rodriguez y Cara Delevingne : topless y mimos en la playa Compartir en Whatsapp

Cara Delevingne y Michelle Rodriguez estuvieron celebrando su amor en las playas de Cancún.

Cara-Delevingne-y-Michelle-Rodriguez-en-la-playa-1 La súpermodelo y la actriz ya no se ocultan de los medios, y se mostraron muy mimosas y sensuales en la playa, donde incluso la británica se animó al topless.

Rodriguez, de 35 años, y Cara, de 21 años, son una de las parejas más buscadas por los paparazzis, y luego de negar durante varias semanas su relación, ahora están dispuestas a mostrarle al mundo lo bien que están juntas.

La relación comenzó a tomar fuerza luego de que ambas fueran captadas dándose cariñosos besos durante un partido de la NBA a inicios del 2014, y aunque la familia de la modelo al principio estuvo contraria al romance, ahora parecen haberlo aceptado. ¡Que viva el amor!

