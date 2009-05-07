“Para Racing son todas finales” Compartir en Whatsapp

Lo afirmó Gabriel Mercado, quien argumentó que “el objetivo del plantel es salvarnos del descenso y alejarnos de la promoción”. Además, dijo que el partido del sábado ante Vélez, “será una buena medida”, dado que el rival es el líder del torneo.

 

El defensor de Racing Gabriel Mercado reconoció la importancia del partido del sábado ante Vélez, por la decimotercera fecha del torneo, aunque advirtió que para el equipo que dirige Caruso Lombardi son todas finales, pues todavía sufren la amenaza de la Promoción.

“Vélez puede ser una muy buena medida para Racing, porque nos toca enfrentar a un equipo que está invicto, marcha puntero y tiene serias ambiciones de ganar el campeonato” sentenció Mercado, en charla con la prensa, tras el entrenamiento matinal en Avellaneda.

El jugador no pudo ocultar su alegría, porque como Caruso Lombardi decidió ampliar los recaudos defensivos para el choque con Vélez, Gabriel Mercado recuperaría su lugar en la formación titular de Racing, reemplazando a Sebastián Grazzini.

“El objetivo de este plantel sigue estando claro y pasa por salvarnos del descenso y alejarnos también de la Promoción. Pero también sabemos que esa necesidad de sacar puntos, te puede llevar a los primeros puestos del campeonato” afirmó Mercado.

Es que si bien Racing pelea en los puestos finales de la tabla de los promedios, también mira de reojo lo que sucede en el Clausura, donde está a ocho unidades de Vélez, el rival del próximo sábado.

“El equipo está mentalizado en que todos los partidos son finales. Nos quedan siete más y hay que sacar la mayor cantidad de puntos, para llegar tranquilos al final del certamen” aclaró Mercado

El defensor comentó que “se nos viene un partido muy difícil, ante un rival duro, que está invicto y que ataca con criterio, pues utiliza bien a sus laterales y manejan el balón prolijidad”.

Mercado sostuvo que tras su salida del equipo hizo una fuerte autocrítica, que “me llevó a trabajar duro en la semana, para recuperar mi lugar. Y quiero ganarme de nuevo la confianza del técnico”.

Entonces, sostuvo que “debemos estar más atentos y concentrados que nunca, porque a Vélez se le puede dar ventajas. Y lo importante para Racing es no relajarse y encarar el partido como los anteriores, sabiendo que es una final más en nuestro camino”.

Sobre la realidad del equipo, Mercado elogió la campaña que les posibilitó sumar 17 puntos en las últimas siete fechas, aunque también resaltó que todavía sufren la amenaza de la Promoción.

“Venimos bien, con la confianza en alta y sumando en todos los partidos. Pero hay que ser realista y ver que Central también está cosechando puntos y apenas le llevamos un partido de diferencia, por lo que no podemos relajarnos ni un instante” afirmó.

El sábado, ante Vélez, ocuparía la posición de lateral por la derecha, donde ya se desempeñó en sus primeros encuentros en Racing, bajo la conducción de Gustavo Costas, y también en el Mundial Juvenil Sub-20.

“Mi posición natural es la de marcador central, pero no tengo problemas en jugar sobre el lateral, porque he actuado muchos partidos en esa función. Además, yo quiero sumar y ayudar al equipo” aclaró.

El ingreso de Gabriel Mercado por Grazzini, sería el único cambio en el equipo titular de Racing para enfrentar a Vélez, aunque Franco Sosa y Braian Lluy no mantendría la función que cumplieron en el último encuentro ante Arsenal.

La formación tentativa sería con Pablo Migliore; Gabriel Mercado, Lucas Aveldaño, Matías Martínez y Franco Sosa; Braian Lluy, Claudio Yacob, Franco Zuculini y Adrián Lucero; Pablo Lugüercio y Rubén Ramírez.

Esta mañana, el plantel hizo ejercicios recreativos y un picado informal, con quince jugadores por bando. Tras la tarea, se produjo el sorteo y la entrega de premios por la exitosa campaña del equipo.

Hubo once reproductores de dvd (que quedaron para Leandro González, Respuela, Mombiela, Sánchez Sotelo, Domínguez, Aveldaño, José Fernández, Lucero, Castromán, Cáceres y Lugüercio) y un sommier, que se llevó el juvenil Alan Aciar.

Ahora, si le ganan a Vélez, el puntero del certamen, el cuerpo técnico pondrá a disposición de los jugadores cinco mini componentes, que serán sorteados entre todos los integrantes del plantel.

(Telam)
