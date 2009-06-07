El cantautor mantiene su tendencia de ponerle música a sus ideas políticas. En esta oportunidad, se trata de una marcha con propuestas para “una oposición que tira muchos títulos pero ninguna herramienta”, explica. Por su tema anterior, ‘Cacerola de Teflón’, recibió amenazas.El cantautor Ignacion Copani estrenará el próximo 13 de junio su nueva canción, “La marcha de la oposición”, en la que define propuestas “para un sector que no las tiene”, en el teatro La Máscara, de Capital Federal
En una entrevista radial, Copani prometió seguir yendo a cantar a los “pueblos bien chacareros” donde “me organizan escraches que se diluyen porque no tienen apoyo”, dijo. El cantautor recibió amenazas apenas dio a conocer su tema “Cacerola de teflón’, en el que criticaba los cacerolazos con los que algunas personas apoyaron a los ruralistas durante el conflicto del Gobierno con el agro.
Recurriendo a una metáfora futbolera, el artista expresó que “el oficialismo tendría que ganar la elección por 9 a 1, incluso con los que podamos tener diferencias, por la ansiedad con la que esperamos cambios mas profundos”.
Al hacer una apreciación sobre lo que está en juego en las elecciones del 28 de junio próximo, Copani aseguró estar “muy preocupado” y dijo que si no se continúa con este rumbo “sería un suicidio comunitario”.
El artista se refirió también a la falta de propuestas del resto de la oposición “que tira muchos títulos pero ninguna herramienta” para resolver problemas, “como (Francisco) De Narváez y hasta mi amigo Martín Sabatella”, candidato a diputado nacional por Nuevo Encuentro, que cree que alcanza con “ponerle un impuesto al Black Jack”.
Escuchar:
yomeopongo-copani
