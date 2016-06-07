Malargüe nevado y el pronóstico de un nuevo temporal Compartir en Whatsapp

El departamento sureño, luce un manto blanco en parte de su territorio, y el pronóstico anticipa nuevas nevadas.

Increíble postal de Los Molles (Foto: Malargüe Impacta)
Increíble postal de Los Molles (Fotos: Malargüe Impacta)

Malargüe es uno de los puntos de la provincia que se caracteriza por la nieve, a punto tal que tiene el Centro Invernal de esquí más importante de Latinoamérica. Sin embargo, el fenómeno de El Niño que se ha traducido en intensas lluvias este año, llevando las precipitaciones a récord históricos para una provincia con clima semi árido que en el caso del sur provincial, se ha traducido en intensas nevadas que cubren de blanco los extensos paisajes malargüinos.

Estas nevadas que en algunos lugares acumularon hasta 4 metros, podría repetirse desde el viernes con el ingreso de un nuevo frente frío que traerá aparejada nuevas precipitaciones en toda la zona precordillerana.

