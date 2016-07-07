El actor de “Mi pobre Angelito” dijo que no habló antes, ya que Jackson lo tenía constantemente amenazado mientras vivió.

Macaulay Culkin, de 35 años, y que saltó a la fama mundial al interpretar a Kevin McAllister en las películas ‘Mi Pobre Angelito 1 & 2’, llamó a una conferencia de prensa con múltiples medios de comunicación, a los que confesó la terrible noticia que Michael Jackson abusó de él en varias ocasiones cuando era niño.

“Michael y yo fuimos grandes amigos, él me amaba y yo también llegué a amarlo, me contaba historias y fue una especie de guía para mi. Yo era muy joven y famoso, para mi una vida normal no era una opción y su amistad me ayudó mucho a lidiar con mis problemas… Pero luego de varios meses se transformó por completo, su actitud era la de un enfermo y comenzó a amenazarme, varias veces dijo que mataría a mis padres si yo decía algo. Michael abusó de mi muchas veces, incluso una vez, en la casa de mis padres mientras ellos dormían. Por eso caí en las drogas” Señaló entre lágrimas el actor y publicó el medio Mundo TKM.

Recientemente el FBI destapó múltiples evidencias que ligan a Michael Jackson con un sinfín violaciones a mujeres y niños.