La UNCuyo suma Ingeniería Mecánica en San Rafael

La carrera se incorporará desde el próximo año. Apunta a cubrir la demanda en la zona.

La carrera se dictará en la FCAI.
La carrera se dictará en la FCAI.

Desde 2017, la Facultad de Ciencias Aplicadas a la Industria dependiente de la UNCuyo, ofrecerá la carrera de Ingeniería Mecánica, apuntando a cubrir la demanda que se registra en la región.

Desde la Casa de Altos Estudios, estiman que en abril la currícula de la carrera sea aprobada por la Comisión Nacional de Evaluación y Acreditación Universitaria (CONEAU), teniendo en cuenta que la carrera está impulsada  por un programa de  la Secretaría de Políticas Universitarias de la Nación que ganó la UNCuyo.

 

