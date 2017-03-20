Robaron 70 mil pesos durante un violento asalto Compartir en Whatsapp

El asalto fue perpetrado en una vivienda de calle Mercado en el distrito de Cuadro Benegas.

Comisaría 38° interviene en el hecho.
Una familia sanrafaelina domiciliada en el distrito de Cuadro Benegas, fue víctima de un violento asalto cuando seis delincuentes armados, ingresaron pasadas las 3:30 de este viernes a la vivienda ubicada en calle Mercado de ese distrito y a punta de pistola le exigieron la entrega del dinero en efectivo que se encontraba en la vivienda.

Con datos precisos, los delincuentes se alzaron con $70.000, por lo que se cree que alguien ofició de “datero” a los malvivientes que perpetraron el atraco.

La causa caratulada “robo agravado” quedó en manos de la Comisaría 38°.

