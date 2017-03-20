El asalto fue perpetrado en una vivienda de calle Mercado en el distrito de Cuadro Benegas.
Una familia sanrafaelina domiciliada en el distrito de Cuadro Benegas, fue víctima de un violento asalto cuando seis delincuentes armados, ingresaron pasadas las 3:30 de este viernes a la vivienda ubicada en calle Mercado de ese distrito y a punta de pistola le exigieron la entrega del dinero en efectivo que se encontraba en la vivienda.
Con datos precisos, los delincuentes se alzaron con $70.000, por lo que se cree que alguien ofició de “datero” a los malvivientes que perpetraron el atraco.
La causa caratulada “robo agravado” quedó en manos de la Comisaría 38°.
