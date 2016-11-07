Con dos tantos del delantero argentino y otro de Perisic, el Nerazurro de Banega y Murillo superó recién sobre la hora a Crotone, el equipo más débil de la Serie A.
ROMA — El Inter de Milán se impuso por 3-0 al ascendido Crotone en un duelo en el que estaba 0-0 hasta el 84, cuando el croata Ivan Perisic y el argentino Mauro Icardi lograron evitar otro tropiezo y darle los tres puntos.
El conjunto milanés fue recibido por un ambiente muy polémico en San Siro, que mostró su decepción por los pésimos resultados del año con una pancarta contra los futbolistas y los dueños chinos.
El técnico Stefano Vecchi, que fue encargado de sustituir al holandés Frank De Boer a la espera de que se anuncie el nuevo entrenador, apostó por el argentino Éver Banega y el portugués Joao Mário en el centro del campo, con Icardi como único delantero.
Tras el 0-0 de los primeros 45 minutos, el Inter encerró al Crotone en su mitad de campo y apretó con gran insistencia en busca del 1-0, aunque le costó mucho encontrar espacios en la defensa rival.
Cuando la hinchada “nerazzurra” empezaba a lamentar otro resultado decepcionante, Ivan Perisic e Icardi lograron romper la resistencia del Crotone y darle al Inter el triunfo.
Perisic anotó el 1-0 en el 84 con un derechazo cruzado mientras que el delantero argentino amplió distancias transformando un penalti en el 88 y rematando una asistencia de Eder en el tiempo de descuento (m. 93).
Con este resultado, el Inter superó a hasta cinco equipos en la tabla y se coloca ahora noveno, con 17 puntos.
