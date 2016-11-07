El PJ sin consenso en la votación del Juez Valerio Compartir en Whatsapp

De esta manera, cada legislador votará “a conciencia”.

José Valerio, el juez elegido por Cornejo para la Corte.
La reunión celebrada este lunes por la tarde entre los catorce Senadores del PJ, no llegó a un acuerdo y desde la conducción del peronismo, dieron libertad para que cada uno “vote a conciencia”.

De esta manera, en la votación del pliego que se llevará a cabo este martes para que el Juez José Virgilio Valerio ocupe un lugar en la Suprema Corte de Justicia de Mendoza, tendrá las aguas divididas en el PJ, ya que por ejemplo Luis Böhm y Gustavo Arenas, adelantaron que votarán en contra de la postulaciòn, aunque habrá varios legisladores del PJ que acompañarán la propuesta oficial.

