De esta manera, cada legislador votará “a conciencia”.
La reunión celebrada este lunes por la tarde entre los catorce Senadores del PJ, no llegó a un acuerdo y desde la conducción del peronismo, dieron libertad para que cada uno “vote a conciencia”.
De esta manera, en la votación del pliego que se llevará a cabo este martes para que el Juez José Virgilio Valerio ocupe un lugar en la Suprema Corte de Justicia de Mendoza, tendrá las aguas divididas en el PJ, ya que por ejemplo Luis Böhm y Gustavo Arenas, adelantaron que votarán en contra de la postulaciòn, aunque habrá varios legisladores del PJ que acompañarán la propuesta oficial.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
33 Comments
