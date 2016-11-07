Esta grave tras ser mordido por una Yarará Compartir en Whatsapp

La víctima permanece internada en Terapia Intensiva.

El ofidio es uno de los más venenosos.
Un hombre de 69 años, permanece internado en grave estado en el área de Terapia Intensiva de General Alvear, luego de ser mordido por una víbora Yarará cuando recorría su campo.

Trasladado al nosocomio, le diagnosticaron la mordedura en uno de sus tobillos, por lo que de inmediato se le aplicó el antídoto contra el ofidio.

