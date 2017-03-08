Turista bonaerense murió en Malargüe Compartir en Whatsapp

La víctima protagonizó un grave accidente sobre la Ruta 40.

La Ruta 40 atraviesa todo el país / Archivo.

Un turista oriundo de Mar del Plata e identificado como Daniel Tomás Rosas (73), murió tras accidentarse cuando circulaba en una moto Honda de 250 cilindradas por la Ruta 40.

Por causas que se investigan, la víctima perdió el dominio del rodado a la altura del kilómetro 2.773 y cayó al asfalto, sufriendo graves lesiones que derivaron en su muerte cuando era trasladado a un centro asistencial.

