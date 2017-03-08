La víctima protagonizó un grave accidente sobre la Ruta 40.
Un turista oriundo de Mar del Plata e identificado como Daniel Tomás Rosas (73), murió tras accidentarse cuando circulaba en una moto Honda de 250 cilindradas por la Ruta 40.
Por causas que se investigan, la víctima perdió el dominio del rodado a la altura del kilómetro 2.773 y cayó al asfalto, sufriendo graves lesiones que derivaron en su muerte cuando era trasladado a un centro asistencial.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
45 Comments
