Violento asalto a la imprenta de un diario mendocino Compartir en Whatsapp

Los delincuentes golpearon a los operarios e incendiaron una camioneta.

Asi quemaron la camioneta robada.

Un violento asalto a la planta impresora de Diario Vox, ubicada en el carril Rodríguez Peña, impidió la salida de la versión papel del diario mendocino durante la jornada de este miércoles.

Dos delincuentes fuertemente armados, atacaron violentamente a los operarios que trabajaban en ese momento y tras robar maquinarias y pertenencias de los obreros, secuestraron a uno de los trabajadores y lo llevaron a un descampado, donde lo dejaron abandonado y atado de pies y manos.

Luego prendieron fuego la camioneta que habían robado y huyeron del lugar.

