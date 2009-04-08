Felices los niños: El fiscal pidió 30 años para Grassi Compartir en Whatsapp

El fiscal Alejandro Varela pidió 30 años de prisión para el cura Julio César Grassi, acusado de 17 hechos de abuso sexual y corrupción de menores.

De acuerdo a Telam, en su alegato el fiscal pidió que el Tribunal de Morón disponga la detención ante la posibilidad de fuga del acusado.

El abogado querellante Juan Pablo Gallego se mostró conforme con el pedido de 30 años formulado por el fiscal y su solicitud de detención ya que el imputado, según dijo, “es un mentiroso compulsivo que no puede parar de cometer los mismos delitos por el que se lo acusa”.

Gallego, abogado del menor “Ezequiel”, aseguró que “hoy Grassi comprendió que no tiene todo arreglado para no estar en prisión y pienso que el acusado está en sus últimas días de libertad”.

(MendozaOpina)

