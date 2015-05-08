Se inaugura el nuevo servicio de Guardia del Hospital Schestakow Compartir en Whatsapp

La obra, implica una mejora sustancial en los pacientes que asisten al servicio diariamente.

El nuevo ingreso al servicio de Guardia del nosocomio sanrafaelino.
Este sábado a las 9:30 está previsto el acto de inauguración de las obras de remodelación del servicio de Guardia del Hospital Schestakow. Con una inversión de 350 mil pesos, el proyecto consistió en la construcción de dos sectores: uno destinado a pacientes pediátricos y otro destinado a pacientes adultos lo que contribuirá a evitar el cruce de posibles focos de infección; otorgando además, mayor comodidad a los pacientes y familiares que arriben al servicio de guardia como por ejemplo servicio de televisión, un informador de turnos y la ampliación de los dos consultorios de la guardia de pediatría que sumará camas frías para hacer internación de pacientes pediátricos.

“La obra implica un importante avance como nosocomio en cuanto a la prestación y mejora del servicio, y por otro, ordena y agiliza la atención que recibe el paciente al arribar al servicio ya sea pediátrico o adulto”, señaló el Dr Gonzalo Herrera, director del nosocomio sanrafaelino.

La obra permite un espacio amplio y aséptico para quienes concurran al servicio.
Además, se realizaron nuevas instalaciones eléctricas, de agua y cloacas, teniendo en cuenta que la remodelación, implicó la construcción de un baño para personas con discapacidad con el que no contaba el servicio.

Fachada del ingreso al refuncionalizado servicio.
Los fondos para la obra provenientes del Plan Sumar, fueron gestionados por el intendente Emir Félix y autoridades del Ministerio de Salud de la provincia.

