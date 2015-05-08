La obra, implica una mejora sustancial en los pacientes que asisten al servicio diariamente.
Este sábado a las 9:30 está previsto el acto de inauguración de las obras de remodelación del servicio de Guardia del Hospital Schestakow. Con una inversión de 350 mil pesos, el proyecto consistió en la construcción de dos sectores: uno destinado a pacientes pediátricos y otro destinado a pacientes adultos lo que contribuirá a evitar el cruce de posibles focos de infección; otorgando además, mayor comodidad a los pacientes y familiares que arriben al servicio de guardia como por ejemplo servicio de televisión, un informador de turnos y la ampliación de los dos consultorios de la guardia de pediatría que sumará camas frías para hacer internación de pacientes pediátricos.
“La obra implica un importante avance como nosocomio en cuanto a la prestación y mejora del servicio, y por otro, ordena y agiliza la atención que recibe el paciente al arribar al servicio ya sea pediátrico o adulto”, señaló el Dr Gonzalo Herrera, director del nosocomio sanrafaelino.
Además, se realizaron nuevas instalaciones eléctricas, de agua y cloacas, teniendo en cuenta que la remodelación, implicó la construcción de un baño para personas con discapacidad con el que no contaba el servicio.
Los fondos para la obra provenientes del Plan Sumar, fueron gestionados por el intendente Emir Félix y autoridades del Ministerio de Salud de la provincia.
Felicitaciones!!!!
Es verdad,inauguraciones y arreglos no se debe considerar como logros,hacerlo es deber de funcionario Publico….
Esta hermoso pero dejen de sacar fotos para mostrar algo que esta realizando una gestion. Estaria bueno que no solo se acuerden para cuando hay elecciones
Espero que en el restos de los hospitales tomen igual idea. Las buenas propuestas hay que imitarlas-
felicitaciones por tan importante desicion y obra.
bravo bien por fin y siempre mas alla de kolor politico por nuestro sur y su gente