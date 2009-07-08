“Tito” Vázquez imita a Bielsa Compartir en Whatsapp

Ostrava, enviado especial
El equipo argentino, que enfrentará en su serie a República Checa en busca de las semifinales, realizó un entrenamiento de cara al primer día de competencia. Fue a puertas cerradas, como sucedía con el ex entrenador del conjunto “albiceleste”, que hoy dirige a Chile.

Por Gustavo Lenti

El equipo argentino de Copa Davis continuó hoy con los exigentes entrenamientos de cara a la serie que afrontará entre el viernes y el domingo próximo frente a la República Checa por los cuartos de final del Grupo Mundial.

La práctica tuvo una duración de dos horas y durante la misma el capitán Modesto Vázquez y el sub capitán Ricardo Rivera supervisaron detalladamente cada uno de los movimientos de los jugadores argentinos, que como ocurrió desde que llegaron a Ostrava mostraron una gran concentración en la práctica.

Los primeros en ingresar a la cancha fueron Juan Martín del Potro y Juan Mónaco, quienes el viernes serán los singlistas, y luego participó del entrenamiento Leonardo Mayer, gran candidato a jugar el punto de dobles el sábado junto a José Acasuso.

Durante el entrenamiento, los tenistas jugaron puntos y además realizaron variados ejercicios tácticos –al estilo Marcelo Bielsa- con cintas puestas en lugares estratégicos de la cancha para así practicar puntería y profundidad.

Todo controlado con minuciosidad por Vázquez, quien permanentemente le dio indicaciones a los jugadores, como “agachate un poco más que la pelota pica muy bajo”, o “tratá de golpear bien adelante”, y también palabras de aliento ante el esfuerzo de los jugadores.

“Bien Juan”, “Así Leo”, “Dale Pico”, fueron algunas de las arengas de Vázquez para sus jugadores, que mostraron una excelente actitud en el entrenamiento, observado en los últimos diez minutos por el capitán de la República Checa, Jaroslav Navratil.

Lo curioso es que Navratil, en un hecho inusual en la Copa Davis, no permite que se observen los entrenamientos de sus dirigidos, los cuales practican a puertas cerradas.

 
(Telam)

