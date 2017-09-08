El infractor de 70 años, conducía una camioneta Renault Duster al momento de ser detenido.
Un hombre de 70 años, terminó detenido luego de que tras varios llamados al 911, fuera detenido mientras conducía ebrio y a contramano por la Ruta 7, a la altura del departamento de San Martín.
El infractor circulaba al mando de una camioneta Renault Duster, y tras ser perseguido, logró ser detenido a la altura de la bodega Los Horoldos.
El examen de alcoholemia arrojó que tenía 1.39 de alcohol en sangre.
