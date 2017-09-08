En tanto en zona de Cordillera se esperan fuertes nevadas. En el llano podrían registrarse heladas generales.
El SMN, anunció el ingreso de un sistema frontal que provocará un marcado descenso de la temperatura, y la presencia de lluvias en el llano y nevadas en Cordillera.
Según el organismo, “se esperan lluvias y lloviznas y un marcado descenso de la temperatura, con vientos del sector sur”
En estas condiciones, la temperatura máxima no superará los 13°C, mientras que la mínima se ubicará en el orden de los 6°C.
