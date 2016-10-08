Amenaza de bomba en escuela de Capital Compartir en Whatsapp

La amenaza se registró en la Escuela Químicos Argentinos, de la Quinta Sección.

(Foto Google Street View)
Personal de la Brigada Antibombas, debió trabajar este viernes por la tarde en la escuela Químicos Argentinos, de la Quinta Sección de Capital, luego de que un llamado al 911 advirtiera sobre la presencia de un artefacto explosivo dentro del establecimiento escolar.

Siguiendo los protocolos, el establecimiento fue evacuado y tras una minuciosa inspección, se determinó que la amenaza era falaz.

Esta amenaza, es la número 18 que se registra en lo que va del año.

