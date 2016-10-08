Misterio alrededor de la estrella KIC 8462852 Compartir en Whatsapp

keplerrLa ilustración muestra una estrella vista detrás de un cometa fragmentado. Una de las hipótesis para la inusual disminución del brillo de KIC 8462852 es la colisión de un planeta o cometa en el sistema estelar, u otra catástrofe capaz de fragmentar un astro, con la subsiguiente creación de una nube de escombros de corta duración que bloquea parte de la luz de la estrella. (Imagen: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

La estrella KIC 8462852 en la constelación del Cisne pasó por una serie de eventos de pérdida de brillo, muy breves y no periódicos, mientras estaba siendo vigilada por el telescopio espacial Kepler de la NASA, y nadie pudo averiguar qué los causó. Un nuevo estudio ha aumentado el misterio.

Josh Simon, del Instituto Carnegie de Ciencia, y Ben Montet, del Instituto Tecnológico de California (Caltech), ambas entidades en Estados Unidos, analizaron observaciones adicionales del Kepler de la desconcertante estrella y mostraron que además de sus rápidos e inexplicables cambios de brillo, también experimentó una disminución lenta y continuada de brillo durante los cuatro años que fue observada por el observatorio espacial.

Las especulaciones para explicar los bajones de brillo de KIC 8462852 han oscilado desde un grupo inusualmente grande de cometas orbitando la estrella hasta una colosal estructura artificial construida por alienígenas.

En general, las estrellas pueden parecer que disminuyen su brillo debido a que un objeto como un planeta o una nube de polvo y gas pasan entre ellas y el observador, interceptando parte de la luz estelar y así rebajando de forma efectiva su brillo durante un tiempo. Pero el patrón errático de disminución y de aumento abruptos en KIC 8462852 es distinto a lo visto en cualquier otra estrella.

A raíz de la polémica afirmación de que el brillo de la estrella disminuyó gradualmente en un 14 por ciento desde 1890 a 1989, Montet y Simon decidieron investigar su comportamiento en una serie de imágenes de calibración del Kepler que no habían sido usadas previamente para mediciones científicas.

Pensaban que estos datos podrían confirmar o desmentir la disminución de brillo a largo plazo de la estrella, y con suerte aclarar qué está ocurriendo en KIC 8462852 y su entorno.

Simon y Montet encontraron que durante los primeros tres años de la misión Kepler, KIC 8462852 se atenuó casi un 1 por ciento. Su brillo cayó entonces en un extraordinario 2 por ciento a lo largo de solo seis meses, permaneciendo más o menos en ese nivel durante los seis meses finales de la misión.

Después compararon este patrón con los de más de 500 estrellas similares observadas por el Kepler y encontraron que una pequeña fracción de ellas mostraba una atenuación semejante a la vista en KIC 8462852 a lo largo de los primeros tres años abarcados por las imágenes del observatorio. Sin embargo, ninguna exhibía semejante disminución del brillo en apenas seis meses, ni un cambio total de brillo del 3 por ciento.

El cambio regular de brillo en KIC 8462852 es bastante sorprendente, en palabras de Montet. “Nuestras mediciones de alta precisión a lo largo de cuatro años demuestran que el brillo de la estrella realmente se está atenuando con el paso del tiempo. Para este tipo de estrella no hay precedentes de una disminución de brillo lentamente durante años, y no vemos nada más que se le parezca en los datos del Kepler”.

“Esta estrella ya era del todo única debido a sus episodios esporádicos de atenuación del brillo. Pero ahora vemos que tiene otros rasgos que son igualmente extraños, como la lenta reducción de su brillo durante casi tres años y después el pasar de pronto a hacerlo mucho más rápido”, añade Simon.

A los astrónomos se les acaban ya las hipótesis plausibles para explicar las disminuciones del brillo de KIC 8462852, y los nuevos resultados harán la tarea más difícil todavía.

Fuente: NCYT

 

 

