La Cámara de Representantes de USA aprobó por 1ra. vez en la historia de ese país un proyecto de ley que pretende establecer un sistema de salud casi universal. Pero, pese a la amplia mayoría de los demócratas en esa Cámara, el resultado fue muy ajustado, ya que el proyecto recibió 220 votos a favor, tapenas 2 más de los necesarios. Votaron en contra 176 republicanos -sólo 1 apoyó el proyecto de Barack Obama-, y 39 demócratas ‘moderados’, la mayoría de distritos conservadores del sur del país.
“El proyecto está aprobado”, dijo con una gran sonrisa la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Nancy Pelosi, tras anunciar el resultado, entre los aplausos y los gritos de júbilo de la mayoría de los demócratas.
Para Barack Obama, el resultado es una victoria muy importante, pues se ha marcado como una de la prioridades de su Presidencia la aprobación de la reforma del sistema de salud con la que soñaron sus predecesores demócratas en el cargo, pero nunca lograron.
La votación tuvo lugar a las 23:00 hora local del sábado 07/11, (05:00 GMT del domingo 08/11) tras 14 horas de debate en una sesión extraordinaria celebrada el sábado (¿imaginan un Congreso de la Nación trabajando un sábado por la noche? En USA eso sucede).
Ahora será el turno del Senado, que tendrá que aprobar su propia versión de la reforma. Posteriormente, ambos textos deberán ser armonizados y las 2 cámaras tendrán que pronunciarse sobre ese documento final.
La propuesta, de casi 2.000 páginas, prevé extender la cobertura a 36 millones de estadounidenses sin seguro de salud, de los más de 46 millones que carecían de él en 2008, según los últimos datos de la Oficina del Censo.
Eso significa que si el proyecto llega a convertirse en ley, el 96% de los estadounidenses tendrán cuidado médico asegurado, una cifra no alcanzada nunca.
Los ciudadanos estarían obligados a aportar a aseguradoras privadas de salud o a un plan público.
El plan prohíbe además a las aseguradoras privadas negarse a extender una nueva póliza a personas que sufren alguna enfermedad, algo que pueden hacer actualmente y que es un desastre para muchos estadounidenses que contraen una dolencia grave cuando están sin seguro.
El sistema conlleva un coste de US$ 1,1 billón durante 10 años, pero los demócratas mantienen que ese gasto serán compensado con una subida de impuestos a las personas de mayores ingresos, la reducción de algunas exenciones fiscales para grandes empresas y una tasa sobre los equipos médicos.
Obama acudió al Capitolio el sábado para reunirse con los demócratas, a quienes recordó que “una oportunidad como ésta sólo llega quizá 1 vez en una generación”, según declaró posteriormente.
Es un sentimiento del que se hizo eco Pelosi, quien durante el debate afirmó que con el voto de hoy “haremos historia”.
Por su parte, los republicanos reiteraron su oposición al proyecto por su coste y porque supone una ampliación del alcance de la intervención del Estado en la economía.
Pero la Cámara de Representantes envió una clara señal de que se pretende dar cobertura a casi la totalidad de los estadounidenses y quitar poder a las compañías aseguradoras de salud, una verdadera revolución social que puede ser la mayor obra de la presidencia de Obama, además de su 1ra. gran victoria política desde que llegó a la Casa Blanca.
Para conseguir el respaldo, los demócratas han tenido que hacer una concesión exigida por los republicanos: introducir una enmienda que limita el uso del dinero público para el aborto. La medida, presentada por el demócrata Bart Stupak, prohíbe que el nuevo plan de seguro cubra abortos, excepto en casos de violación, incesto o cuando la vida de la madre se vea en peligro.
Los republicanos unieron fuerzas con el ala más moderada de los demócratas que rechazan el aborto para aprobar la enmienda al proyecto de ley por 240 votos a favor y 194 en contra. La idea no tuvo buena acogida entre los demócratas más liberales, como la congresista Diana DeGette, que destacó que la idea de comprar seguros separados para el aborto es “una ofensa para las mujeres”. Las pólizas compradas con subsidios federales a aseguradoras privadas también tendrán las mismas restricciones y las mujeres que busquen cobertura para el aborto tendrán que comprar seguros separados con su propio dinero.
630 COMENTARIOS
