“La Patria no se vende”. Ese fue el mensaje del papa Francisco para los argentinos con motivo del Bicentenario de la Independencia
El Papa le escribió una carta al monseñor Arancedo dirigida al pueblo argentino. “Deseo que esta celebración nos haga más fuertes en el camino emprendido por nuestros mayores hace ya 200 años”, dijo.
El papa Francisco advirtió que a la Patria, como a la madre, “no se la puede vender” y expresó su solidaridad con los “hijos más llagados” del país, entre ellos los que viven en la indigencia, no tienen trabajo, son víctimas de la trata de personas o sufren el flagelo de la droga.
El pontífice expresó su cercanía y oración con todos los argentinos mediante una carta por el bicentenario de la Independencia remitida al presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal Argentina, monseñor José María Arancedo.
“Los argentinos usamos una expresión, atrevida y pintoresca a la vez, cuando nos referimos a personas inescrupulosas: ‘Este es capaz hasta de vender a la madre’; pero sabemos y sentimos hondamente en el corazón que a la Madre no se la vende, no se la puede vender… y tampoco a la Madre Patria”, sostuvo.
El Papa transmitió su saludo a los obispos, autoridades nacionales y a todos sus compatriotas y deseó que esta celebración haga a los argentinos “más fuertes en el camino emprendido por nuestros mayores hace ya doscientos años”. “De manera especial quiero estar cerca de los que más sufren: los enfermos, los que viven en la indigencia, los presos, los que se sienten solos, los que no tienen trabajo y pasan todo tipo de necesidad, los que son o fueron víctimas de la trata, del comercio humano y explotación de personas, los menores víctimas de abuso y tantos jóvenes que sufren el flagelo de la droga. Todos ellos llevan el duro peso de situaciones, muchas veces límite. Son los hijos más llagados de la Patria”, sostuvo.
“Sí, hijos de la Patria. En la escuela nos enseñaban a hablar de la Madre Patria, a amar a la Madre Patria. Aquí precisamente se enraiza el sentido patriótico de pertenencia: en el amor a la Madre Patria”, agregó.
Francisco afirmó que se celebran “doscientos años de camino de una Patria que, en sus deseos y ansias de hermandad, se proyecta más allá de los límites del país: hacia la Patria Grande, la que soñaron San Martín y Bolívar. Esta realidad nos une en una familia de horizontes amplios y lealtad de hermanos”.
“Por esa Patria Grande también rezamos hoy en nuestra celebración: que el Señor la cuide, la haga fuerte, más hermana y la defienda de todo tipo de colonizaciones”, pidió.
“Con estos doscientos años de respaldo se nos pide seguir caminando, mirar hacia adelante. Para lograrlo pienso -de manera especial- en los ancianos y en los jóvenes, y siento la necesidad de pedirles ayuda para continuar andando nuestro destino. A los ancianos, los ‘memoriosos’ de la historia, les pido que, sobreponiéndose a esta ‘cultura del descarte’ que mundialmente se nos impone, se animen a soñar”, alentó y añadió: “Necesitamos de sus sueños, fuente de inspiración”.
Francisco les pidió a los jóvenes que “no jubilen su existencia en el quietismo burocrático en el que los arrinconan tantas propuestas carentes de ilusión y heroísmo” y manifestó su convencimiento de que “nuestra Patria necesita hacer viva la profecía de Joel”.
“Sólo si nuestros abuelos se animan a soñar y nuestros jóvenes a profetizar cosas grandes, la Patria podrá ser libre. Necesitamos de abuelos soñadores que empujen y de jóvenes que -inspirados en esos mismos sueños- corran hacia adelante con la creatividad de la profecía”.
Por último, el Papa pidió a Dios que “bendiga nuestra Patria, nos bendiga a todos nosotros; y a la Virgen de Lujan que, como madre, nos cuide en nuestro camino” y repitió su muletilla desde que inició su pontificado en marzo de 2013: “No te olvides de rezar por mí”.
