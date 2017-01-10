Declara en Cámara Gessel una de las niñas que denunció a presunto empresario abusador Compartir en Whatsapp

Será este miércoles. No descartan nuevos casos.

Como funciona la Cámra Gessel.

En el marco de la investigación por múltiples casos de abuso sexual que tienen como principal sospechoso a un empresario de 76 años, propietario y administrador de varios hornos de ladrillo en el distrito sanrafaelino de Cañada Seca, este miércoles, una de las tres niñas presuntamente abusadas, prestará declaración en Cámara Gessel; lo cual será determinante para la situación procesal del acusado, quien permanece alojado en la Cárcel de San Rafael.

Según las denuncias que trascendieron el último fin de semana, hombre que administra los campos de la empresa Sinich; habría abordado a los pequeños cuyas edades van desde los 3 a los 11 años, con golosinas para luego conducirlos hasta una construcción que está identificada, donde habría perpetrado los abusos; que según trascendidos, no serían los únicos casos, ya que en 2008, otra niña señaló una situación similar.

Miedo y amenazas

Con el paso de las horas, también trascendieron presuntas amenazas a las familias que denunciaron al empresario, por parte de uno de los hijos del presunto abusador, que junto a su padre, administra varios hornos donde trabajan varias familias de origen boliviano.

Justamente la condición de empleador de sus padres, habría sido aprovechada por el empresario para acercarse a las presuntas víctimas.

