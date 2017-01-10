Será este miércoles. No descartan nuevos casos.
En el marco de la investigación por múltiples casos de abuso sexual que tienen como principal sospechoso a un empresario de 76 años, propietario y administrador de varios hornos de ladrillo en el distrito sanrafaelino de Cañada Seca, este miércoles, una de las tres niñas presuntamente abusadas, prestará declaración en Cámara Gessel; lo cual será determinante para la situación procesal del acusado, quien permanece alojado en la Cárcel de San Rafael.
Según las denuncias que trascendieron el último fin de semana, hombre que administra los campos de la empresa Sinich; habría abordado a los pequeños cuyas edades van desde los 3 a los 11 años, con golosinas para luego conducirlos hasta una construcción que está identificada, donde habría perpetrado los abusos; que según trascendidos, no serían los únicos casos, ya que en 2008, otra niña señaló una situación similar.
Miedo y amenazas
Con el paso de las horas, también trascendieron presuntas amenazas a las familias que denunciaron al empresario, por parte de uno de los hijos del presunto abusador, que junto a su padre, administra varios hornos donde trabajan varias familias de origen boliviano.
Justamente la condición de empleador de sus padres, habría sido aprovechada por el empresario para acercarse a las presuntas víctimas.
54 Comments
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to produce
a top notch article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this post
as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you might be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come
back later in life. I want to encourage you continue your great work, have a nice afternoon!
Your style is very unique compared to other people I have read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this page.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually was once a leisure
account it. Glance advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we keep in touch?
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always interesting to read articles from other writers and use something from other
sites.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A handful of my blog visitors have complained about
my blog not working correctly in Explorer but
looks great in Opera. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just
sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole
thing. Do you have any helpful hints for first-time
blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing abilities as neatly as with
the layout in your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it your self?
Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s
uncommon to peer a great weblog like this one today..
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks
for providing this information.
It’s going to be end of mine day, except before ending I am reading this fantastic article to
improve my experience.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who had been doing
a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner simply because I found it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss this topic here
on your site.
Yes! Finally something about computer protection.
Hi, I want to subscribe for this blog to get most recent updates, so where can i do it please
assist.
Your style is really unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this page.
Hi there, after reading this awesome post i am also glad to share my know-how here
with colleagues.
Hello to every one, the contents existing at this web
page are genuinely amazing for people experience, well, keep
up the good work fellows.
Hello, after reading this remarkable article i am as well happy to share my know-how here with mates.
Hi there, this weekend is nice for me, since this occasion i
am reading this impressive educational post here at my house.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A handful of my blog audience have complained about
my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Bless you!
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article.
Many thanks for providing this information.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
I am hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts by you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal site now ;
)
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each
other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!
I visited multiple web sites however the audio feature for audio songs present
at this site is truly excellent.
Excellent article! We are linking to this great content on our
website. Keep up the good writing.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get
that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say you have done a awesome job with this.
Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Chrome.
Superb Blog!
Good day very cool site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I’m happy to find so many useful information right here in the put up, we need develop
extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Keep this going please, great job!
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is simply nice and i can assume you’re an expert
on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog
and in accession capital to claim that I get actually loved account your weblog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I fulfillment you get entry to persistently quickly.
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments
are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I receive four emails
with the exact same comment. Is there a means you are able to remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get
started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding
knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I do not even understand how I ended up right here,
however I believed this post was once great. I don’t know who you might be however certainly
you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already.
Cheers!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the
layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you
modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare
to see a great blog like this one these days.
These are really wonderful ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I constantly emailed this webpage post page to all my friends, since
if like to read it next my friends will too.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed
reading it, you’re a great author. I will be sure to bookmark
your blog and will often come back in the foreseeable future.
I want to encourage you to continue your great job, have
a nice afternoon!
It’s very effortless to find out any topic on net
as compared to books, as I found this piece of writing at this site.
Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice
written and include approximately all important infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
This is really attention-grabbing, You are an excessively skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to in quest of extra of your great post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks
Great weblog here! Also your site rather a lot up fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I get your associate link on your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Very descriptive article, I liked that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Hi, of course this post is in fact nice and I
have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve
included you guys to my own blogroll.
Awesome issues here. I am very satisfied to look your post.
Thank you so much and I’m looking ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read
this post i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant piece of writing.
I really like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys
to my personal blogroll.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of
spam responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or
anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad
so any help is very much appreciated.
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you have presented in your post.
They are really convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too short for newbies.
Could you please prolong them a little from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Es cámara Gesell