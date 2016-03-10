El gobernador de Salta habló sobre su relación con la actriz y reveló detalles de cómo se reparten la convivencia.
Isabel Macedo vive su mejor momento en el amor tras confirmar su relación con el gobernador de Salta, Juan Manuel Urtubey.
El jefe de Estado fue el primero en confirmar el romance a los medios al admitir que estaba enamorado y que la iba a llevar a su nueva novia a Salta. Días después, ella compartió una foto en su cuenta de Instagram de sus manos unidas, a la que le adjudicó un corazón.
En diálogo con Mañanas Argentinas por C5N, el propio Urtubey habló sobre las posibilidades de una convivencia a futuro, dividida entre Buenos Aires y Salta.
“Tanto Isabel como yo hemos dicho todo lo que teníamos que decir, estamos muy felices, muy bien, viviendo un gran momento”, expresó el Gobernador con total seriedad.
Urtubey admitió que tratan de repartirse las visitas, aunque por el momento sería complicado que vivieran juntos bajo el mismo techo por sus obligaciones laborales: “Es muy difícil porque a mí me toca gobernar Salta, pero sí, nos vemos mucho”.
