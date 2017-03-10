Comienzan los “turnos telefónicos” para la licencia de conducir Compartir en Whatsapp

Desde el lunes hay que comunicarse al 4421620

Luego de un inicio donde se trabajó por “orden de llegada”, y una etapa de trabajo inicial para comenzar a emitir la Licencia Nacional de Conducir en San Rafael, desde este lunes empiezan a regir los turnos telefónicos, con el objetivo de agilizar los trámites y evitar que las personas tengan que hacer fila desde temprano en la sede de Balloffet 2536.

Según informaron desde la dependencia que se encuentra a cargo de Néstor Reyes, desde este lunes 13 se pondrá a disposición de los sanrafaelinos el número de teléfono 4421620 para que puedan tramitar su turno y tener un trámite simple y sencillo.

Aquellos que tengan que renovar su carnet u obtenerlo por primera vez deberán comunicarse de lunes a viernes en el horario de 16 a 19. Los operadores telefónicos le pedirán sus datos y le darán uno de los 90 turnos que se entregarán al día, garantizando así poder cumplir con la demanda de todos los sanrafaelinos.

Hay que remarcar que para sacar el carnet es obligatorio tener domicilio en el departamento. Ya no se gestionan más licencias de personas de otros puntos de Mendoza ni menos de otras provincias.

RECOMENDACIONES

Desde el ente emisor, indican que una vez que consiguieron el turno, las personas deben concurrir a la sede ubicada en la ex bodega Covisán munidos de su DNI, la constancia de CUIL y el formulario del CENAT (que se descarga de la página www.seguridadvial.gov.ar) que se puede abonar en cualquier sucursal de Pago Fácil, Rapipago o en el Banco Nación.

Hay que destacar que ante dudas o consultas, los vecinos pueden contactarse vía Facebook a la página “Registro Nacional de Licencias de Conducir San Rafael”.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

100 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *