Sin la presencia del gobernador Francisco Pérez, la XXXIV edición de la Fiesta Nacional de la Ganadería de Zonas Áridas tuvo un fuerte discurso hacia el sector político de Mendoza.
Este sábado, el tradicional almuerzo de la Fiesta Nacional de la Ganadería se llevó a cabo en el predio de la Cámara de Comercio, con la novedad de que por primera vez en la historia, el gobernador de la provincia no asistió, al igual que ninguno de los funcionarios del gabinete, aunque si se reunió en horas de la mañana en la comuna con el intendente Juan Carlos De Paolo, donde realizó una serie de anuncios relacionados con el departamento. Quien tuvo duras expresiones y reproches en el discurso, fue el presidente de la cámara empresaria, Ariel Romero, porque a los reclamos sobre todo en lo que refiere a presión tributaria, la falta de culminación de la Ruta 188, la situación de Mendoza en lo que respecta al manejo del agua y el conflicto con La Pampa por el Río Atuel, Romera acusó a Pérez de “traicionar al pueblo de General Alvear” por el envío del proyecto Hierro Indio a la Legislatura, que finalmente se cayó por la presión de los ambientalistas, la Cámara Alvearense y el propio municipio que amenazó con judicializar el caso.
Lógicamente, no hubo respuesta oficial durante el almuerzo y fue la fórmula del FPV encabezada por Adolfo Bermejo y Diego Martínez Palau, la que marcó presencia por parte del oficialismo.
Por otro lado, se encontraron presentes por el sector Radical, la formula Alfredo Cornejo – Laura Montero, el Senador Nacional Ernesto Sanz, el flamante electo intendente de la capital Rodolfo Suarez, el candidato a intendente de San Rafael Lucas Quesada, el candidato y con altas posibilidades de quedarse con la intendencia de Alvear Walter Marcolini,
Los días previos
La XXXIV edición contó a lo largo de su desarrollo con la presencia de grandes artistas como Los Auténticos Decadentes, Los Trovadores de Cuyo y la participación de Miguel Angel Cheruti, como así también con importantes charlas referidas al tema ganadero.
La exposición ganadera transformada en una forma de mostrar el potencial de la ganadería de zonas áridas, tuvo su momento destacado en la jornada del viernes, con el remate de más de 2000 animales, todo un récord que congregó a compradores de La Pampa húmeda y el noreste argentino.
Otra cifra la dieron los más de 7.000 alumnos de escuelas de la provincia que recorrieron el predio con la guía de guías que transmitieron los conocimientos básicos para generar conciencia.
Unas 80 mil personas disfrutaron de la edición 2015
Se estima que 80 mil personas transitaronn las 10 hectáreas del predio ferial para disfrutar de los patios de comida eventos artísticos, las jineteadas y la tradicional elección de la Reina Nacional de la Ganadería de Zonas Áridas.
El cierre de las actividades será con la tradicional jineteada este domingo, que este año contará con la presencia de Mauro Fazi quien fue coronado este año en Jesús María como Campeón Nacional de Jineteada.
