Tremendo KO de “Canelo” Alvarez a James Kirkland Compartir en Whatsapp

HOUSTON, Texas – Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez noqueó brutalmente a James Kirkland en el tercer asalto para terminar pronto una pelea que tuvo muchas alternativas en el poco tiempo que duró en el ‘Minute Maid Park’ de Houston, Texas.

canelo alvares vs James KirklandEl mexicano Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (45-1-1, 32 KOs) regresaba 10 meses después de su victoria sobre Erislandy Lara contra James Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs), quien venía de un receso de año y medio. Kirkland salió con todo desde el primer campanazo, quería sorprender sin dar tiempo a pensar.

‘Canelo’ no se dejó intimidar y esperó su oportunidad y mandó a Kirkland a la lona. El ‘Mandingo’ James apenas se las arreglo para terminar el asalto.

Kirkland no varió el guión en el segundo, nuevamente se fue contra el mexicano y lo puso contra las cuerdas. EL round fue un cerrado intercambio de golpes en un mínimo espacio del ring, con los dos púgiles cara a cara.

En el tercero Kirkland vovlvió a visitar la lona, se paró, pero una brutal derecha de ‘Canelo’ lo dejó rebotando innerme sobre la lona.

Al finalizar la pelea ‘Canelo’ dijo estar listo para cualquier pelea, sea Cotto o Golovkin.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

584 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *