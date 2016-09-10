Condenan a la provincia por la muerte de un joven dentro de un hogar Compartir en Whatsapp

El joven se suicidó mientras estaba al cuidado del SUPID. El Estado deberá pagar más de 250 mil pesos.

Poder Judicial de Mendoza.
El Quinto Juzgado Civil condenó al Estado Provincial, a pagar más de 245 mil pesos a los padres de un menor de 17 años que se suicidó en un hogar del Estado, en San Rafael. El fallo, aseguró que “los controles no fueron los adecuados teniendo en cuenta la situación psicológica del adolescente que había sido detenido en varias oportunidades.

Sin embargo, tras la última detención en cercanías del Barrio Unimev de Guaymallén, el joven fue imputado y puesto a disposición del Servicio Único de Protección Integral de Derechos (SUDIP) que ordenó su traslado al Hogar C, en San Rafael. Según la causa, en el hogar el joven fue maltratado psicológicamente, por lo que escapó y regresó a su hogar, pero sus padres lo restituyeron al organismo de protección.

Como según el relato de los padres los maltratos continuaron, el joven se quitara la vida en el patio del establecimiento, razón por la que la justicia entendió que el Estado “no procuró las medidas de seguridad y contención adecuadas”.

Según el fallo, el Estado tenía “una responsabilidad directa por falta o deficiencia del servicio que debía prestar en forma eficiente y por omisión del cumplimiento de las obligaciones que le están impuestas a los funcionarios”.

