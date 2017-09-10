En la “Fortaleza” el “Pipa” le dió la punta a Boca ( gol) Compartir en Whatsapp

El Xeneize, actual campeón del fútbol en la Argentina, derrotó 1 a 0 a un equipo sin la mayoría de los titulares del Granate, cuya atención está centrada esta semana en la Copa Libertadores, con tanto de su goleador Darío Benedetto (39m. ST).

Boca Juniors, actual campeón, superó hoy a Lanús por 1-0 como visitante, en un encuentro correspondiente a la segunda jornada de la Superliga.El delantero Darío Benedetto marcó su gol a los 39 minutos del segundo tiempo y alcanzó el récord de 28 goles en 33 presentaciones (0.84 tanto por juego) con esta camiseta. 

Con este resultado el “Xeneize” suma seis unidades y queda en lo más alto de la tabla de posiciones junto con River Plate y Vélez Sarsfield, mientras que el “Granate” sigue sin puntos.

Boca se llevó una victoria importante en un estadio complicado y frente a un duro oponente porque contó con su goleador, que aprovechó la única oportunidad que se le presentó tras una falla del defensor Marcelo Herrera. 

 

 

