El Intendente de Malargüe recibió a los alumnos y docentes de la Escuela Primaria de La Junta que viajaron al Parque Nacional El Palmar por el premio que obtuvieron en las Jornadas Ambientales del pasado mes de junio.
Alumnos de diferentes grados de la Escuela Petroleros del Sur de La Junta estuvieron en la Sala San Martín del Edificio Municipal junto al Intendente Juan Agulles y el Director de Ambiente y Desarrollo Sustentable Rolando Lucero compartiendo un desayuno con los recién llegados.
Los pequeños de entre 7 y 12 años habían sido premiados por la Municipalidad de Malargüe por la obra de teatro ambiental, hoy denominada “Los milagros existen podemos salvar al planeta” que presentaron en las Jornadas Ambientales Municipales.
Los 22 alumnos viajaron junto a padres, docentes e integrantes de la Dirección de Ambiente desde el 23 al 31 de octubre pasados. En su recorrido visitaron el Monumento a la Bandera, navegaron por el Río Paraná y de regreso atravesaron el túnel subfluvial.
Tanto los docentes como el personal de la Dirección de Ambiente resaltaron la importancia de que los chicos pudieron conocer otros ecosistemas diferentes en todos los aspectos al ambiente que los rodea.
Los chicos también presentaron la obra de teatro que los hizo merecedores del viaje en el Parque Nacional Los Palmares y en la escuela primaria de Ubajay, un pequeño pueblo por el que pasó la delegación.
