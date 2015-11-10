Un día llegó siguiendo a un alumno y no se fue más. Toda la comunidad educativa de la Técnica Arboit lo adoptó. Entra a las aulas y hasta tiene su propio buzo de egresado.
6º año Electricidad de la Técnica Arboit, de Junín, van 37 alumnos -con ganas a esta altura del año de recibirse- y también un perro que, aunque no rinde exámenes, igual va a clases todos los días “con más puntualidad y conducta que algunos de los estudiantes”, bromean los profesores. Se llama Quaker y es la mascota del curso.
Es un perro mestizo, flaco y largo, de pelaje corto y blanco; no ladra, tiene cara de buenazo y una mancha color café con leche volcada sobre un ojo. Cuando uno lo acaricia él se deja tocar sin problemas. Cuando lo llaman Quaker uno va adivinando que el nombre viene por aquello que dice el refrán: “Más bueno que el Quaker”. Es así nomás: un perro que no molesta y que sólo va de acá para allá, detrás de los pibes del 6º Electricidad.
En los recreos come alguna tortita del quiosco y cuando está aburrido se larga a caminar por los pasillos de la escuela, se echa al costado de algún grupo de estudiantes o corre detrás del palo que le lanza algún alumno. El Quaker es la mascota del 6º 1ª de Electricidad, pero después de dos años de asistencia casi perfecta se ha vuelto la cara más conocida en toda la escuela Arboit. Cuando finalmente toca el timbre y los alumnos vuelven a clases, el perro se queda en la galería, junto a la puerta del curso de los electricistas o a veces, de puro aburrido, entra al aula y se echa a dormir en un rincón.
“Es muy tranquilo y acá todos lo quieren; a veces se acuesta abajo del pizarrón y ahí se hace una siestita. Como mucho, el profesor tendrá que esquivarlo mientras da la clase pero nada más que eso”, cuenta Dante Venturini (19), que es el dueño de Quaker y que empezó a llevarlo a la escuela a comienzos de 2014, cuando se cansó de que lo siguiera hasta la puerta.
“Yo siempre tuve gatos y un día, hace poco más de dos años, el perro apareció por mi casa así, de la nada. Era un callejero que andaba sin dueño y que enseguida entró a mi casa como si lo conociera de toda la vida”, recuerda Dante.
-¿Y vos?
-Nada, qué se yo… Le di de comer y se quedó un día, dos y ya no se fue; nunca nos hizo un problema y mi familia enseguida se acostumbró.
-¿Y el gato?
-También se acostumbró.
Desde entonces y cada vez que sale de su casa, el perro lo sigue a todos lados e incluso a veces se va con algún compañero de la escuela, pero siempre vuelve: “Tiene un GPS de Junín en la cabeza y no hay manera de que se pierda”, dice Gonzalo Jofré, también alumno de la Arboit.
Dante vive a unas cuantas cuadras de la escuela y de tanto andar detrás de su dueño, el Quaker también empezó a acompañarlo hasta la Arboit. Al principio desde lejos, como quien anda conociendo el terreno: “Era un problema porque cuando me daba cuenta de que me venía siguiendo tenía que volverme a dejarlo en la casa. Un día me cansé y entramos juntos a la escuela”.
Un perro parado en el patio de una escuela secundaria no es algo común; más extraño todavía es verlo pasearse por el establecimiento con la confianza del que conoce el lugar: “A veces, cuando quiero saber dónde está el 6º de Electricidad, busco al Quaker porque seguro que ellos andan cerca”, dice Amalia, la jefa de preceptores. “Es un perro que se porta bien y siempre les digo a los chicos que tienen que aprender del Quaker”, se ríe.
A la hora del ingreso, el perro se para junto a la fila de alumnos y casi se podría jurar que hasta se muestra respetuoso durante el izamiento de la bandera. Luego va a los talleres con el grupo de electricistas, los acompaña al aula o al comedor e incluso a la Dirección, cuando ha faltado algún profesor y el grupo firma la salida anticipada de la escuela.
“Obvio que al comienzo hubo un poco de resistencia, más que nada porque estaba el temor entre los profesores de que el perro fuera a morder a algún chico, pero eso fue sólo un tiempo”, dice Noelia Giménez, la directora de la Arboit, que llegó al cargo recién este año, cuando el perro ya era uno más entre los 900 y pico de alumnos que tiene la escuela. “Es un perro muy bueno y creo que el Quaker nos fue ganando en cariño a todos”, dice Luis Guerrero, uno de los profesores.
Los del 6º Electricidad tienen su promoción de fin de clases, la “Dulce Macumba” la llaman. Cada alumno tiene su campera de egresado y también al Quaker le hicieron la suya, pero apenas se la dejó puesta para la foto. “No hubo caso y se la sacó”, cuentan los chicos y dicen que tampoco le gustan los collares ni las correas: “Es un perro libre”, se ríen.
Ahora que termina el año, en la Arboit saben que el Quaker también se va a ir y ya saben que lo van a extrañar: cuando el 6º Electricidad finalmente egrese de la Técnica, el perro se irá con ellos. Lindos recuerdos y un ciclo cumplido para todos.
Una escuela con prestigio
La escuela Técnica 4-016 Ingeniero Antonio Arboit queda en el departamento de Junín y es uno de los establecimientos secundarios más prestigiosos de la zona, al punto que los primeros años se ocupan, en su mayoría, con los estudiantes abanderados y mejores promedios de las primarias de la zona.
A lo largo del cursado, sus alumnos pueden elegir entre las modalidades de Electricidad, Química o Ciencias Naturales y la carga horaria y el nivel de la enseñanza son garantías de la preparación de sus egresados.
El año pasado, la Arboit cumplió medio siglo de vida y, a lo largo de su historia, la escuela ha participado con buenos resultados en competencias académicas provinciales y nacionales.
Los logros de la Técnica de Junín alcanzan a toda la comunidad: la colaboración con el municipio es casi una constante y, por sus conocimientos, algunas empresas de la zona son clientes de la Arboit.
Fuente: Diario los Andes
