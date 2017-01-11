Los bomberos controlaron las llamas pero no lograron salvar a la mujer, aunque otras dos mujeres fueron rescatadas.
Una mujer de 80 años, identificada como Teresa Quiroga, murió calcinada luego de que un incendio se declara en la vivienda que posee en la manzana I del barrio Nevado del Este provincial.
Según fuentes policiales, la nieta de Quiroga escuchó una explosión proveniente de la habitación de la víctima y acto seguido se inició el fuego que no permitió a la joven rescatar a su abuela.
Si logró sacar a su madre, que examinada por los médicos presentaba quemaduras en el 36 % de su cuerpo y además tenía las vías respiratorias comprometidas. por lo que fue derivada de urgencia al Hospital Lagomaggiore.
