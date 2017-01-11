Anciana murió calcinada mientras dormía Compartir en Whatsapp

Los bomberos controlaron las llamas pero no lograron salvar a la mujer, aunque otras dos mujeres fueron rescatadas.

Personal de bomberos trabajó en el lugar / Archivo

Una mujer de 80 años, identificada como Teresa Quiroga, murió calcinada luego de que un incendio se declara en la vivienda que posee en la manzana I del barrio Nevado del Este provincial.

Según fuentes policiales, la nieta de Quiroga escuchó una explosión proveniente de la habitación de la víctima y acto seguido se inició el fuego que no permitió a la joven rescatar a su abuela.

Si logró sacar a su madre, que examinada por los médicos presentaba quemaduras en el 36 % de su cuerpo y además tenía las vías respiratorias comprometidas. por lo que fue derivada de urgencia al Hospital Lagomaggiore.

