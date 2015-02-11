La misma, es una acción indispensable para resguardar la condición sanitaria de la ganadería argentina.
El Centro Regional Cuyo del Servicio Nacional de Sanidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (Senasa) informó el cronograma de vacunación anual, para la región Cuyo, contra la fiebre aftosa y la brucelosis bovina.
De acuerdo a lo establecido, en la provincia de Mendoza, la campaña se inicia en diferentes etapas según el plan de cada zona. En el Plan Sur comenzó el pasado 2 de febrero y se extiende por 90 días, hasta el 4 de mayo. En el Plan Centro Norte y Plan Este se iniciará el próximo 16 de febrero hasta el 18 de mayo.
La vacunación es obligatoria e involucra a la totalidad de los bovinos, de todas las categorías (vacas, vaquillonas, novillos, novillitos, terneras, terneros y toros). En el caso de la vacunación antibrucélica se realiza en terneras de 3 a 8 meses de edad.
