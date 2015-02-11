Está en marcha, la vacunación anual antiaftosa en la región Cuyo Compartir en Whatsapp

La misma, es una acción indispensable para resguardar la condición sanitaria de la ganadería argentina.

La vacunación, es obligatoria.
El Centro Regional Cuyo del Servicio Nacional de Sanidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (Senasa) informó el cronograma de vacunación anual, para la región Cuyo, contra la fiebre aftosa y la brucelosis bovina.

De acuerdo a lo establecido, en la provincia de Mendoza, la campaña se inicia en diferentes etapas según el plan de cada zona. En el Plan Sur comenzó el pasado 2 de febrero y se extiende por 90 días, hasta el 4 de mayo. En el Plan Centro Norte y Plan Este se iniciará el próximo 16 de febrero hasta el 18 de mayo.

La vacunación es obligatoria e involucra a la totalidad de los bovinos, de todas las categorías (vacas, vaquillonas, novillos, novillitos, terneras, terneros y toros). En el caso de la vacunación antibrucélica se realiza en terneras de 3 a 8 meses de edad.

